TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police responded to a call of a woman’s body found near a creek in central Topeka on Thursday afternoon.

Topeka Police tells KSNT the call came in around 4:30. They couldn’t confirm whether this was related to the recent kidnapping of Viviana Vazquez.

The area of 1st St. and Marshall Rd. is currently blocked and police are advising the public to avoid the area.

A KSNT News crew is on the scene and we will update you when additional information becomes available.