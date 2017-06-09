HEAT WAVE: Hot and humid stretch starts this weekend

We’re tracking hot and humid weather heading into the weekend. Summer might still be some 10+ days away, but there’s no question that it’s already summertime in Northeast Kansas. Sunshine continues to dominate our forecast and much warmer weather is on the way. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine today with highs warming into the upper 80s. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 83°. Today, we’ll clock in with highs some 5° ‘above average,’ but the warm-up is just beginning.

Tomorrow will undoubtedly start a HEAT WAVE. Yes, you read that correctly. By definition, a ‘heat wave’ is at least three consecutive days with highs at/above 90°. Saturday will be ‘day 1’ of at least FOUR straight days with highs in the 90s. The comfortable air is gone too. Say good-bye to overnight temps in the 50s, we’re looking at lows in the 70s over the next five nights. In other words, humidity levels are on the rapid rise too – with that soupy feeling to the air returning just in time for the weekend. Expect highs some 10°+ ‘above average’ this weekend AND into early next week. That’s right, we’re forecasting highs in the lower/middle 90s on Saturday, Sunday, next Monday and even Tuesday! If you enjoy the heat and humidity, you’re going to love this sweaty forecast. Or maybe you just enjoy ‘pool days’ – this summer-like forecast is for you too. Time to crank those A/C units into overdrive!

There really isn’t any relief from the seasonably warm weather in the extended forecast. Longer range computer models suggest that rain chances rumble back into the forecast by the middle part of next week. However, recent computer models have been trending drier and drier. Basically, yesterday’s model runs looked fairly stormy by next Tuesday and Wednesday – now, not so much. We’ve left a 20% chance for an afternoon/evening thunderstorm on Tuesday in the extended forecast. A meager 30% chance for scattered showers/storms will follow next Wednesday. Keep in mind, we’re still some 5-6 days away, so things will change. And that’s why we’ll continue tweaking the 7-Day forecast as next week gets closer. Stay tuned. Until then, enjoy the hot and humid weather – Spring 2017 is now a distant memory.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert