Kansas health officials note first West Nile case this year

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has confirmed the first reported case of West Nile virus this year.

The health department said in a news release Friday that the infected person lives in Barton County.

The agency also said preliminary tests found the West Nile virus in four Culex species mosquito pools collected from traps in Reno, Shawnee and Johnson counties. Two birds in Shawnee County also tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Culex species is known to transmit West Nile but does not transmit the Zika virus.

West Nile symptoms range from a slight headache and low-grade fever to swelling of the brain or brain tissue and in rare cases, death.

Last year, 34 cases were found in Kansas. Of those, 21 were hospitalized and five died.