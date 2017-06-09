Kansas House OKs delaying part of amusement park bill

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House has approved a bill that would delay part of a law that toughens regulations for amusement park rides.

Provisions of the law that include stricter inspection requirements and more oversight of amusement park rides still would take effect July 1. The amended bill approved Thursday by the House would delay a provision that creates criminal penalties for operating a ride without a license until Jan. 1. The bill now goes to the Senate.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the amended law also would prohibit the Department of Labor from enforcing penalties until new requirements and rules are published.

The initial bill was passed in April after the death of Republican Rep. Scott Schwab’s son, Caleb, last summer at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s