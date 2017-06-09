Large marijuana growing operation shut down in Barton County

GALETIA, Kan. (KSNW) — Barton County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant on a large marijuana grow operation near Galatia Thursday afternoon, arresting a 32-year-old man.

The search warrant was executed in the 700 block of North West 200 Road. Upon searching the residence and related property, officers located a large marijuana growing operation. The operation was both indoors and outdoors. The plants ranged in size from seedlings to mature plants. The operation consisted of irrigation and cultivation practices.

In excess of 1,146 cultivated marijuana plants were seized as well as cultivation supplies, irrigation and other equipment.

One subject was taken into custody at the rural location. Arrested at the scene was Arthur Kronenberg, age 32 of Olmitz. Kronenberg was booked into the Barton County jail on charges of cultivation and distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.

Kronenberg is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.