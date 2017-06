TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some Topeka children will soon be receiving a special gift.

The Junior League of Topeka received 88,000 diapers from Huggies through their Diaper Depot Project. Those diapers will now be given to area organizations for them to give out.

Junior League works with “Community Action” and “Let’s Help” to give these diapers away.

This is the first time the non-profit organization has received a distribution like this in the five years they have been serving the community.