Man charged with hate crime, firearm offenses in shooting at Kansas bar

OLATHE, Kan. (KSNT) – A 52-year-old Olathe man has been indicted for the shooting of three men at an Olathe bar on February 22, 2017.

The Justice Department announced Friday that Adam W. Purinton was indicted by a federal grand jury on hate crime and firearm charges.

Friday’s indictment accuses Purinton of shooting and killing Srinivas Kuchibhotla because of Kuchibhotla’s actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin. The indictment also accuses Purinton of attempting to kill Alok Madasani because of his actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin.

A third count in the indictment charges Purinton with violating a federal firearms statute by discharging a firearm at Kuchibhotla, Madasani, and the third man, Ian Grillot, during those crimes of violence.

The indictment alleges that Purinton committed the offenses after substantial planning and premeditation, attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene.

The statute authorizes a maximum penalty of death or life in prison; the Justice Department will determine at a later date whether, in this particular case, it will seek the death penalty.