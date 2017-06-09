TFD says doing this can buy you time when danger knocks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is weighing in on a safety practice that could save your life.

By closing the doors interior rooms, Fire Marshall Michael Martin told KSNT News, “you can keep that damage compartmentalized and you keep that heat and smoke in one area” of your home.

A prime example comes from a recent house fire in Joplin, MO. There, numerous rooms in a home were damaged by smoke and heat, save for one that was virtually untouched because its door was closed.

Martin said closing doors before going to bed at night can serve as an extra precaution, but ensuring you have a second route of escape mapped out is crucial.

The fire department offers and installs smoke detectors free of charge.

You can contact them at 785-368-4000.