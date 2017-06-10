A hot and humid weekend ahead

The warming trend begins in northeast Kansas today as we are waking up to temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this morning with mostly clear skies.

A hot and slightly humid air mass will be in place this weekend into early next week accompanied by southerly winds sustained at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph thanks to high pressure dominating the Central U.S. which is keeping the jet stream way north and keeping any storm systems from coming our way. Temperatures will peak into the lower 90s for both Saturday and Sunday. In addition, dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s combined with these temperatures will create heat indices, or what it feels like, ranging from 95 to near 105 degrees over the next few days. If your plans over the weekend take you outdoors, make sure to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade if possible and take breaks to rest. Try to plan your most strenuous activity in the early morning or evening hours.

A prolonged period of heat and sunny skies will continue through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms will return late Tuesday into Wednesday and again late next week. As of right now, it is too early to determine if any storms will be strong to severe. Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso