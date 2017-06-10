Dozens gather to fight against Alzheimer’s Disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dozens of people gathered at Hummer Sports Park Saturday for the Alzheimer’s Association “Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease.” The walk started with dozens of people gathering at the starting line holding their promise flowers creating a dynamic and colorful garden that becomes a message on the move.

Each color of the flowers represent something special. An orange flower represents someone supporting the cause. Blue is for someone with the Alzheimer’s disease. Purple flowers are held if someone has lost someone with the illness. And yellow is for someone supporting or caring for someone with the Alzheimer’s.

“She’s always made the decisions and she always made all the choices and everything,” Jim Morton said, whose wife has Alzheimer’s disease. “And now I’ve got to do it.”

Something new this year was the white flower. It symbolized what many hope for in the future — which is someone who will overcome the disease.

“We’re all fighting for the same thing,” Ron Miller said, whose father-in-law has Alzheimer’s disease. “And one of these days it’s going to be a doctor that comes out of the woods and cures this thing.”

Alzheimer’s disease is now the nation’s sixth leading cause of death. It’s the only disease that can’t be prevented, slowed or cured. Part of the Alzheimer’s association mission is to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

The other part is to eliminate the disease through the advancement of research and support all of those that are affected with the help of this walk to end Alzheimer’s.