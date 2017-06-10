Drone racing qualifier held in Topeka

By Published:


TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas City Drone Racing group held their regional qualifier over at Romig Park.

Racers from all over the area showcased their skills by racing drones.

Drone racing involves the pilots wearing goggles similar to virtual reality goggles and they can get the drone’s perspective through the camera mounted on the device.

Many of the drones reach speeds to triple digits and the pilots navigate them through a track consisting of cones and flags.

It’s similar to other remote control races, but with the road being the air.

