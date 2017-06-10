Fire burns down home in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Topeka Fire Department is investigating an early morning fire in southwest Topeka that left a family without a home.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday near 53rd and Wanamaker.

The house is a five bedroom home. Five people were home at the time but got out safety. The house is considered a total loss.

Fire crews were on the scene all morning and left around 10:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

