Lawmakers pass bill to set up foster care task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators have approved a bill that would set up a task force to provide greater oversight for the state’s foster care system and recommend changes.

The votes Friday were 105-10 in the House and 33-6 in the Senate. The bill goes next to Gov. Sam Brownback.

A three-part state audit found that the Department for Children and Families and its private contractors weren’t collecting enough documentation or data to oversee the program and ensure that abused and neglected children were placed in safe, appropriate homes.

The final part of the audit published in April also said some parts of the state didn’t have enough foster homes.

The task force would have 16 voting members who would include six legislators. It would make recommendations on changes in January 2019.