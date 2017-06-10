Lawmakers vote to delay part of amusement park law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators have approved a bill that would delay part of a new law that toughens regulations for amusement park rides.

Provisions of the law that include stricter inspection requirements and more oversight of rides still would take effect July 1. The bill would delay a provision that creates criminal penalties for operating a ride without a license until Jan. 1.

The bill goes to Gov. Sam Brownback. The Senate passed it Friday, 33-6. The House approved it Thursday, 107-14.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rdUP0R ) the amended law also would prohibit the Department of Labor from enforcing penalties until new rules are published.

The initial law was enacted in April after the death of Republican Rep. Scott Schwab’s son, Caleb, last summer at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas.