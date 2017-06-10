Lawmakers vote to delay part of amusement park law

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators have approved a bill that would delay part of a new law that toughens regulations for amusement park rides.

Provisions of the law that include stricter inspection requirements and more oversight of rides still would take effect July 1. The bill would delay a provision that creates criminal penalties for operating a ride without a license until Jan. 1.

The bill goes to Gov. Sam Brownback. The Senate passed it Friday, 33-6. The House approved it Thursday, 107-14.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rdUP0R ) the amended law also would prohibit the Department of Labor from enforcing penalties until new rules are published.

The initial law was enacted in April after the death of Republican Rep. Scott Schwab’s son, Caleb, last summer at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s