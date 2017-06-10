‘Pull A Plane’ challenge happening today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- If you’re looking for something fun to do this week, how about watching a bunch of people try to pull a plane?

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of northeast Kansas is hosting a ‘Pull A Plane’ challenge today.

The event will be at the American Flight Museum at Forbes Field starting at 11:00 a.m.

It is the ultimate tug of war competition, with 21 teams of ten people, pulling an 80,000 pound vintage airplane.

The KSNT News teams is joining in on the fun as well. The team will be pulling at 12:15.

It’s a fun event for a good cause and free to attend.

There will also be a car show, music, food and more.