Revisiting southwest Kansas where wildfires burned thousands of acres

CLARK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)- It’s been three months now since the huge grass fires swept through southwest Kansas—charring tens of thousands of acres and killing many cattle. We are now getting a closer look at the recovery in Ashland.

Ranchers in Clark County faced devastating losses. Thousands of acres of land burned, along with the deaths of dozens of cattle.

Ranchers such as Garth Gardiner has already replaced about 40 miles, but this time with metal poles instead of wood. However, each mile of fence costs about $10,000 to replace. Government programs will reimburse ranchers for some of those costs but it’s still a huge burden for ranchers.

“From a cash flow standpoint, I know a lot of businesses in this county, a lot of ranchers and farmers in this county that didn’t necessarily have that in their budget,” Gardiner said.

With the time and money it takes to replace miles and miles of fencing, some ranchers estimate that a full recovery will take several years.

But now, thanks to recent rains and low temperatures, a lot of land in Clark County is ready for grazing again.