TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- This weekend kicks off the 31st Sunflower Music Festival, featuring some of the region’s most talented student and professional musicians.

There will be a series of free, nightly concerts that run until June 17th.

Washburn University’s Music Department hosts the event which is held at the campus’s White Concert Hall.

For more information about the Sunflower Music Festival, including time and dates of each concert, click here.