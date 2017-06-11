Family says shooting wasn’t ‘accidental’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family identified 16-year-old Angel Quinones as the teen who died after a shooting in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department reported on Wednesday, May 31, that officers responded to Stormont Vail hospital in reference to a male shooting victim that has just arrived by a private vehicle.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the 700 block of SW 16th Street and said that facts indicated the shooting to be accidental.

On May 5, Topeka Police told KSNT News the 16-year-old had died.

Quinones’ uncle, Marcus Payton said he was going through a rough time. The teen had recently dropped out of school but was planning to go back next year.

“He was making changes for himself,” said Payton.

However, Quinones’ family and friends said there is no way the shooting was an accident.

“I know he wouldn’t do that,” said Nathan Quinones, the teen’s cousin. He has so many sisters and brothers to take care of. He wouldn’t take his own life for that.”

Another one of Quinones’ cousins, Brian Avila said, “I don’t see why they would do it. But I know it’s not an accident. The story doesn’t add up.”

The family said they just want answers.

“I just need the cops and everyone’s support to figure out like what happened,” said Nathan Quinones. “Who did it and like that’s what I need right now.”

Sunday May 11, Topeka Housing Authority and the Infamous Street Trucks club put together a car wash to raise money for the Quinones family.

All of the proceeds went to help the family with medical and funeral expenses.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.