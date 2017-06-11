The late spring heat wave continues

We are waking up this Sunday morning in the middle 70s across northeast Kansas. Skies remain mostly clear, along with southerly winds at about 10 to 20 mph.

Your Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with lots of sunshine, but the humid and breezy conditions will continue. Sustained southerly winds will be at about 20 to 25 mph, gusts at about 30-35 will once again pump in those upper 60s to lower 70s dewpoints to make it a bit more on the muggy side. The winds will provide some relief as temperatures climb into the low 90s, with heat index values approaching 100 degrees in some areas so make sure you find a way to stay cool and keep the bottled water and sunscreen handy.

Much of the same is expected for our weather as we go into a new week both on Monday and Tuesday with strong southerly winds, humid air, mostly sunny skies, and temperatures in the low 90s. It’s not until late Tuesday night into Wednesday when our next cold front pushes through, filtering in drier air behind it, but it’ll also bring the return of storm chances. As of right now, some storms could be a bit strong at times, but models are keeping the severe weather north of us. Still something we’ll watch and track these next few days. Even though we’ll get a break from the humidity mid to late week, high temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 80s to near that 90 degree mark.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso