Former Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens

By Published:
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2016, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (19) reaches for a first down next to Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo (98) during an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs released Maclin in a stunning move Friday, June 2, midway through their voluntary workouts, bringing an abrupt ending to the tenure of what was arguably general manager John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid’s biggest free-agent acquisition. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga, File)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) – Receiver Jeremy Maclin has signed a two-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens, who spent much of the offseason looking for a deep threat.

After being cut by Kansas City earlier this month, Maclin visited Buffalo and Baltimore last week. He chose the Ravens, who announced the signing on Monday.

Maclin fulfills the Ravens’ quest to provide another downfield target for quarterback Joe Flacco. Mike Wallace returns, but Steve Smith won’t be coming back after announcing his retirement.

Maclin broke into the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and spent the last two years with Kansas City. A Pro Bowler in 2014, Maclin had 44 catches last year despite missing four games with a groin injury.

His 87 receptions in 2015 are a career high and set the Chiefs’ single-season record by a wide receiver.

Maclin also can return punts and has scored 46 career TDs.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s