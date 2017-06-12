HEAT WAVE: Third consecutive day of 90°+

We’re tracking more hot and humid weather to start the brand new work week. By this afternoon, we’ll have our first official HEAT WAVE of 2017 – and it’s not even summer yet. By definition, a ‘heat wave’ is at least three consecutive days with highs of 90°+. Today will be our third straight days with a high temperature at/above 90°. In other words, keep the A/C cranked – there’s no relief from this summer-like weather in sight!

It sure was breezy over this past weekend and we’ll keep those strong south winds around again today. Gusts could get up to 30 mph this afternoon – continuing to pump in the hot and humid weather from the S. Plains and the Gulf Coast. ‘Mostly sunny’ skies will dominate tomorrow’s forecast too. Highs will hover in the lower 90s again on Tuesday afternoon. We’re already tracking our next best chance for rain. And right now that could be as early as Tuesday evening, but recent computer models hold the rain chances until Wednesday. Scattered showers will linger in the extended forecast through Friday, but at this point it’s far to early to pinpoint intensity and location of the showers/storms. It’s worth mentioning that we’re only going with a rather meager 30% chance for rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. As is always the case this time of the year, changes will be made to the 7-day forecast as the second-half of this week gets closer. Stay tuned.

Unfortunately, the mid/late week rain chances won’t be enough to shake this heat. Humidity levels will drop a little bit as the upcoming storm system moves through Northeast Kansas. However, highs will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s each and every day of the next week…at least. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 83° – we’ll be 5-10° above that seasonal standard over the next 7-10 days. Stay cool as best as you can – the first day of summer is just eight days away. The ‘summer solstice’ is June 20th this year. Until then, the days get longer and longer as the sun comes up earlier and earlier and goes down later and later. Who’s ready for summer? Trick question – in terms of weather, summer has already arrived!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert