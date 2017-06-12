Hundreds gather to grill US Sen. Jerry Moran on health care

By Published:
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran has told a sometimes raucous crowd of hundreds that he would have voted against a House-passed bill that would repeal and replace the Obama-era federal health care overhaul law.

The Kansas City Star reports that Moran spoke Monday at a conference center in Johnson County, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 3 percentage point.

Moran says he’s waiting to see the final version of the Senate’s bill before determining how he’ll vote. He bemoaned it being drafted in closed meetings but wouldn’t commit to withholding his vote if there aren’t open hearings.

It was the first in-person public town hall meeting in the county since Trump took office. Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Kevin Yoder haven’t had such meetings in recent months.

 

