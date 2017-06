PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Two workers with Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism helped save a woman at a northeast Kansas lake after her kayak overturned.

KDWPT said over the weekend one of their game wardens and his boat holder at Perry Lake saw the overturned kayak and a person without a lifejacket struggling from 35 mph wind gusts and the waves.

The wardens were able to get a lifejacket to the woman and a rescue bag to get her safely on to the patrol boat.