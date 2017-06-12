Protecting your pets paws from the heat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The rising temperatures can not only be uncomfortable for you pets, but also dangerous.

Animals can overheat with high temperatures, but they can also burn their paws. Temperatures in the nineties cause blacktop to reach more than one hundred and fifty degrees.

Western Hills veterinarian Larry Fischer says the best way to see if it is safe to walk your pets is to put the back of your hand on the ground.

“If you can’t stand it, neither can your dogs feet.”

He also says to walk your dogs in the early morning or late evening and to walk them in the grass next to the sidewalk.

When you get home from your walk you should cool down your pets feet as fast as you can in cold water. You should also examine your pets feet before and after your walk to check for sensitivity.