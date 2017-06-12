Fort Riley soldier drowns while swimming with family at lake

MILFORD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a Fort Riley soldier has drowned while swimming with his family at Milford Lake.

KJCK-AM reports that Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf identified the victim as 23-year-old Xavier Joseph Harden. Wolf said Harden went under Sunday afternoon when he jumped off a flotation device to help his wife and a 3-year-old child because the wind had blown them away from shore. His wife told authorities that Harden was unable to swim.

When Harden didn’t resurface, divers were called. His body was recovered several hours later.

Harden’s hometown wasn’t immediately released.

 

