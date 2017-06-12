Results in for ‘Pull A Plane’ 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some members from the KSNT News team put up a brave fight this weekend at Forbes Field.

On Saturday “Team KSNT” participated in the ultimate tug-of-war challenge by pulling a plane.

The challenge benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas. The objective was to pull an 80,000 pound plane 50 feet in the fastest time.

There were 21 teams of 10 people each that participated.

The fastest time was 11.91 seconds won by BNSF Team 4. Unfortunately “Team KSNT” came in last with 21.40 seconds, but we were glad we could participate!

See below for the full results: