Royals select Nick Pratto with 14th overall pick in MLB Draft

The Kansas City Royals selected Nick Pratto with the 14th overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Pratto is a first baseman from Huntington Beach High School in California. His measurements are: 6’1″, 193 lbs. He bats & throws left-handed.

During his senior season, Pratto hit .318 with seven home runs and 19 RBI. He was rated as the Best High School Hitter in the Draft, according to Baseball America.

General Manager Dayton Moore said in a conference call following the selection, “Nick is an absolute winner and we took the best available player on the board.”

The Royals will have two more selections on Monday night, the 52nd & 73rd overall.

