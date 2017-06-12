Willard Bridge to close for construction

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – The Willard Bridge in Shawnee County will be closed for construction for three months. Road crews will begin construction at 9 am Monday morning. The bridge runs over the Kansas River on northwest Carlson Road. It serves as a main artery between the towns of Willard and Rossville.

The bridge also connects drivers in Rossville to Interstate 70 and those in Willard to Highway 24. Both groups will now have to drive east to Highway 75 to cross the Kansas River, which is around a 30 minute delay.

The bridge was built in the 1950’s and modified in the 1980’s. Shawnee County said they have been looking at replacing the bridge since 2009. While the bridge has been slowly wasting away, increased deterioration in recent years brought the project to the forefront. It is expected to cost over $18 million.

If everything goes according to plan, Shawnee County plans to have the bridge reconstruction and open to the public on September 9.