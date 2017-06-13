Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas celebrate 75 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas celebrate 75 years by burying a time capsule.

Many employees signed and filled the capsule with items from 2017. Items included a newspaper from the companies opening day on March 23, current healthcare plans, pictures of employees, and even a fitbit.

President and CEO of BCBS Kansas, Andy Corbin, said the fitbit won’t get much mileage for the next 25 years though.

The time capsule represents the companies success and growth.

“The people who started our company have been very successful and we want to maintain that culture and heritage and grow our company,” said Corbin.

In 25 years, at the 100 year celebration, the time capsule will be opened.