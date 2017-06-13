Buck transferred to animal rescue

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan says that Buck, the German short-haired pointer that was taken to a shelter in late April after biting a child has been transferred to a breed-specific animal rescue.

Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr said they appreciate the community’s support during this decision period while selecting the best placement for Buck.

In a statement from the Manhattan City Manager’s Office last week, they said the rescue Buck is taken to will remain anonymous.

Buck was brought to the T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter in April after biting a two-year-old girl. The city initially planned to put Buck to sleep, but after public pressure they changed their mind. Now his supporters will be happy to see him finally move on.