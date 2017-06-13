Chiefs defensive stars in attendance for mandatory minicamp

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Justin Houston is a man of few words, and it only took three for him to justify why he was not at the organized team activities.

“It wasn’t mandatory.”

Tuesday was day 1 of the Chiefs mandatory minicamp held at their training facility, and after not showing in all of the OTAs, Houston, along with Marcus Peters and Eric Berry were in attendance, working with the rest of the team.

“I think everybody needs time off,” Berry said. “Sometimes you just get caught up into the grind, and never really get a chance to step away from whatever it is, it just doesn’t have to be sports.”

However, to the team’s eyes, the most important thing is now that they are indeed at camp, and that they’re healthy.

“I feel great, last year I couldn’t even run,” Houston said, after recovering from knee injury last year. “Night and day difference, to just get up and go without thinking about it.”

The passion is still there as well within the crew, as there was a lot more dialogue used today in practice.

“It’s football baby,” Peters said. “We’re getting back into the swing of things. We’re here for a couple of days before we get back for camp, We got a mentality where we’re trying to win a Super Bowl.”

Lastly, there are also no distractions, especially for Eric Berry, who last year was holding out for a new contract, and the year before was recovering from lymphoma.

“I ain’t have this off-season battling cancer or seeing if I could play the game,” Berry said. “I know what I can do, I trust my skills, I trust my teammates.”

Alex Smith, who’s been practicing with the team for a while, was definitely glad to see those guys back.

“They’re a huge part of the defense and the team in the locker room,” Smith said. “So good to have them back though.”

So the journey officially begins for the Chiefs to return to the playoffs. Minicamp will last until Thursday and then the team will have a break before they have to report to Training Camp at the end of July.