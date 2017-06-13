Criminal complaint alleges Ottawa man was looking for a mother and children to enslave for sex

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Ottawa man was charged in federal court with attempted sex trafficking of a child.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said Monday that Michael David Mitchell, 63, was charged with one count of attempted sex trafficking of a child, six counts of electronic solicitation, one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate travel for the purpose of having sex with a minor.

A criminal complaint and affidavit alleges Mitchell told undercover investigators he was looking for a mother and children to enslave for sex and he was willing to pay for it. In a text exchange with an undercover investigator posing as a woman with a daughter, he said: “I will take care of you, but it won’t be easy on either of you. I’m a sadist and enjoy inflicting pain. Neither of you will ever be allowed to say no to me.”

Mitchell agreed to a meeting at the Adams Mark Hotel in Kansas City, where he was arrested when he arrived.

Beall said if convicted, Mitchell faces a penalty of not less than 10 years on the attempted sex trafficking count, up to five years on each electronic enticement count, not less than 10 years on the coercion and enticement count, and up to 30 years on the interstate travel charge.