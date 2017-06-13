Former K-State, Shawnee Heights pitcher drafted by Royals

The second day of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft has had several local players selected.

In the 10th round, with the 300th overall selection, the Kansas City Royals drafted Kansas State pitcher Jordan Floyd. He is a left-handed pitcher who has also played for the Rossville Rattlers and the Shawnee Heights Thunderbirds.

During Floyd’s senior season with the Wildcats, he appeared in 21 games and had a (2-3) record while posting a 5.04 ERA. He struck out 30 batters in 30.1 innings pitched.

Two Kansas Jayhawks also heard their names called during the later rounds of Day Two.

Left-handed pitcher Blake Weiman was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 8th round with the 238th overall selection, and closer Stephen Villines was a 10th round selection by the New York Mets with the 307th overall pick.

The MLB Draft continues on Wednesday.