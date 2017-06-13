Funeral services set for Hoyt man killed in tractor accident

Related Coverage Wife speaks out after losing her husband

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 43-year-old Hoyt man who died in a tractor accident over the weekend.

According to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Ethan Everts will lie in state Wednesday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hoyt where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., followed by visitation until 8:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 15th at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery at Hoyt.

On Sunday, Ethan and his brother were clearing cedar trees from their property when a tractor crushed him, according to his wife Chris.

“Something went wrong and it flipped on him,” said Everts.

Ethan was a father of three. He was a maintenance technician for Banner Mobility in Topeka.

“Ethan was known for his wit and humor and could make anybody laugh.”

Memorials are suggested to Ethan’s Children’s Education Fund, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 280, Hoyt, 66440.

