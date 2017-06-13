Garden named after Topeka doctor

By Published:

 

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A well known Topeka doctor was honored tonight in the place that holds a very special meaning to him.

Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil Clinics opened the new Reflection Garden named after Ray Lumb M.D.

Lumb came to Topeka in 1974 as the city’s first rheumatologist and retired in 1989.

The garden will be a place where health care professionals and neighbors can enjoy a serene outdoor space.

Lumb said he was humbled by the honor.

“So I consider it, while it might have my name on it, it’s really an honor and contribution to all of our employees over the last 43 years,” said Lumb.

The garden was funded by the Stormont Vail Foundation through a gift from Carol Perry-Lumb.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s