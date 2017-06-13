Garden named after Topeka doctor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A well known Topeka doctor was honored tonight in the place that holds a very special meaning to him.

Stormont Vail and Cotton O’Neil Clinics opened the new Reflection Garden named after Ray Lumb M.D.

Lumb came to Topeka in 1974 as the city’s first rheumatologist and retired in 1989.

The garden will be a place where health care professionals and neighbors can enjoy a serene outdoor space.

Lumb said he was humbled by the honor.

“So I consider it, while it might have my name on it, it’s really an honor and contribution to all of our employees over the last 43 years,” said Lumb.

The garden was funded by the Stormont Vail Foundation through a gift from Carol Perry-Lumb.