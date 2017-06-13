Hot and humid weather continues, rain on the way

We’re tracking more hot and humid weather today. Honestly, the forecast remains basically the same as it’s been since Sunday. Expect hazy sunshine, breezy south winds and a hot/humid afternoon. High temperatures will hangout in the lower 90s again today, but it’s the HEAT INDEX that will climb near 100°. Stay cool and refreshed as best as you can.

We’re still tracking a very slight chance for some isolated thunderstorms tonight. Our north/west counties stay under a ‘SLIGHT RISK’ for severe storms tonight. If storms bubble up, they would move through N. Central Kansas around 10pm. It’s worth noting that recent computer models paint dry skies over Northeast Kansas today AND tonight. These same computer models have been suggesting that E. Nebraska will see the strongest storms and the most rain. We’ll continue updating tonight’s forecast over the next several hours – but if you live in places like Clay Center or Washington, don’t freak out if a strong storm rumbles through your town tonight.

The weather pattern gets a bit more active for the second-half of this week. We’re still tracking at least a 30% chance for showers/storms Wednesday through Friday. Given our recent dry, summer-like stretch of weather – you can still expect much of the same this week. In fact, it’s kind of unfortunate that none of these rain chances will be strong enough to break this spell of hot and humid weather. A 30% chance for rain on Thursday? How does hotter weather sound? Expect highs flirting with 95° on Thursday afternoon despite a chance for passing showers/storms. In other words, we’ll see lots of sunshine but chances for rain exist each day heading into the weekend. Expect more hazy sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 90s…again. Slightly cooler weather is slated for early next week as air slides in from the north. Keep in mind, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 84° – we’ll fall back down to that seasonal standard early next week. So, still not ‘cool’ but relative to our current weather – certainly ‘cooler.’ We’ll keep tweaking the extended forecast over the next several days – keeping the forecast on a day-by-day basis. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert