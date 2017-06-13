Local school district excited about new budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- After 113 days, Kansas lawmakers have finalized their budget plan, ending the 2017 legislative session.

The budget for Kansas school funding was part of that plan.

Here in Northeast Kansas, Seaman Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble had been keeping his eye on Twitter and was excited when he saw that the budget was finalized.

“I’m in a place where we want to do school and we’re ready to go back to work in August and this gives us the best chance to do that. The biggest thing that it’s going do is, the funding is going to follow students again. We’re going to re-open our borders now with outside enrollment,” Noble said.

Governor Brownback still hasn’t signed the bill. If the bill is made law, Kansas schools stand to increase their budget by 488 million dollars over two years.