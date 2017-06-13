Local tire shop donates $1,260 to Family Service Guidance Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Last month was Mental Health Awareness Month and Performance Tire & Wheel decided to make a pledge to help one organization.

The local tire shop donated $10 to the Family Service and Guidance Center for every set of tires that was sold during the month of May. At the end of the month 126 sets of tires were sold to write a check for $1,260 for Family Service and Guidance Center.

“They have been an anchor in our community for kids and mental health issues and it just seemed like it was the right fit for us and it’s just our way of giving back” said Justin Glasgow, president of Performance Tire & Wheel.

The donation will help provide mental health services to 13,000 children, teens, and families at Family Service and Guidance Center.