Man who texted photo of dead girlfriend sentenced to life

Jonathan M. Perret (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Jail)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who texted a photo of his dead girlfriend to his family has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her.

Forty-two-year-old Jonathan Perret won’t be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence imposed Tuesday. He pleaded guilty last month to felony murder for fatally shooting 42-year-old Melissa Englert while she checked on her parents’ house. They were out of town.

Messages sent to his son’s phone included a photo of a gun and a person lying on the ground. Perret called her a banshee in one message and said someone needed to shoot her, adding that “I did love her though!!!”

Perret told investigators that Englert asked to be shot after a night of drinking. Police said the couple had a history of domestic violence.

