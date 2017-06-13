Missouri man charged with trying to lure child into van

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who was awaiting sentencing for sodomizing two girls has been charged with attempting to lure a 7-year-old into his van with candy.

The Joplin Globe reports that 43-year-old Mark Kennedy was charged last week with attempted kidnapping and child enticement. No attorney is listed for him for the latest charges in online court records.

Police say someone supervising the 7-year-old stopped the child from getting into Kennedy’s white van.

Kennedy had been awaiting sentencing after entering an Alford plea to first-degree and second-degree statutory sodomy of a 10-year-old in 2014 and an 8-year-old in 2011. Under the plea, Kennedy didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged he could be convicted.

Kennedy’s sentencing hearing was scheduled for July 31. The bond for the new charges is $1 million, cash-only.