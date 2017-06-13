National Night Out remains strong after over 20 years

TOPEKA, Kan, (KSNT)- A tradition going on more than 20 years continues to be a strong one in Shawnee County.

Every summer, various neighborhoods in the county celebrate “National Night Out.”

The event is coordinated through Safe Streets in partnership with local law enforcement.

They do this to help neighbors meet and look out for one another.

Kristi Pankratz of Safe Streets said a good neighbor is one of the best crime prevention tools a person can have.

“The idea is that once you know your neighbor, you know what’s supposed to happen in your community and you can better take a stance against crime,” said Pankratz.

This year’s National Night Out is taking place on Saturday, August 5.

So far, more than 70 local neighborhoods have signed up so far. There’s still time to get your neighborhood involved. Call (785) 266-4606 for more information or to sign up.