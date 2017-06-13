Sunset Zoo welcomes new addition

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo welcomed a new addition last week – a baby white-handed gibbon.

It was born on Memorial Weekend at the AZA-accredited institution, the baby is mother Leslie’s (21) and father Dempsey’s (17) first offspring Sunset Zoo. Both the new infant and Leslie are doing well. The new addition is roughly two weeks old and after a period of observation to ensure safety and health of the baby and its mother, both are now open to viewing by the public at the John Woodard Memorial Gibbons Exhibit along the Asian Trail Forest.

White-handed gibbons are small, tailless apes with soft, thick fur. They hail from Southern and Southeast Asia, have an omnivore diet, and can live up to 25-30 years. Baby white-handed gibbons will nurse for about 2 years and will reach full maturity around 8 years of life. White-handed gibbons are born white, and will receive their final coloring around 2 to 4 years of age.

The new parents arrived at the Sunset Zoo in 2012 from North Carolina and have been loved residents ever since. The new family is back on exhibit for public viewing at the John Woodward Memorial Gibbons Exhibit along the Asian Trail Forest. Staff encourages visitors to be patient when trying to get a glimpse of the newest member; both parents are being very protective of the young one. Guests should expect to see Leslie carrying the baby before it starts to move around on its own.

(Photos courtesy of We Chase The Light Photography)