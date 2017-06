Related Coverage Kevin Durant leads Golden State Warriors to NBA Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (NBC) – Today is the day many Taco Bell fans have been waiting for.

The fast food chain will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at participating locations.

It’s part of Taco Bell’s “Steal A Game, Steal A Taco” promotions tied to this year’s NBA finals.

Since the Golden State Warriors “stole” a road win in the finals, Taco Bell is giving each of its guests a free Doritos Locos Taco.

No purchase is necessary.