Topekans demand cleanup from Union Pacific

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -Neighbors are speaking out about debris alongside a north Topeka railroad.

The debris is located near NW Tyler St. & NW Morse St.

City councilwoman Sandra Clear said, “It’s trash!”

People living nearby said they want it gone.

A neighbor, Jamahl Fitzgerald said, “If you look at it like this, this stuff is piled up. It needs to be evacuated.”

He said, “It’s piled up and dumped over here, but who actually put it over here you know?”

Clear said it’s a mess that has been this way for at least five years.

We went looking for answers on who is responsible for the mess and responsible for cleaning it up.

A spokesman for the Union Pacific Railroad, Jeff DeGraff said, “The material people are seeing is equipment they are actually actively using or material that’s being stored until a contractor can come pick it up.”

Clear responded and said, “They need to move it along. I mean what are they waiting on and why don’t they know. If it’s their contractor, why don’t they know and why don’t they care enough to find out to let us know.”

DeGraff said he isn’t sure when the contractor will be coming to get it.

This is a story we will continue to follow and keep you updated on.