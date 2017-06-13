Westar asks woman to pay $1000 bill that wasn’t hers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Northeast Kansas family without power for six days.

Rachel Palmer and her three kids moved into their new house in Topeka on June 7. Palmer said when she went to put the utilities in her name, Westar told her she wouldn’t be able to.

She said it was all because the person before her hadn’t paid a thousand dollar bills.

“They wanted me to show proof of her new address, or a new utility bill, or to pay the money to get the lights turned back on,” said Palmer.

She said she didn’t feel like she should have to pay for another person’s mistake, especially someone she doesn’t even know.

“I have my own bills and my own responsibilities that I have to take care of,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the whole ordeal made her feel helpless.

“It made me feel like I’m being you know a bad mom and there’s nothing that I can do and it just shouldn’t be like that,” she said. “There’s gotta be something for them.”

She said she reached out to Westar and didn’t have any luck. That’s when KSNT stepped in.

“I didn’t really know what had changed or what had happened until I later talked to KSNT News and I found out that it was because of them,” said Palmer.

A spokeswoman for Westar said, “The situation has been resolved and they’re coming to turn on her power tomorrow.”