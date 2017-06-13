Wichita renames park in honor of slain police dog Rooster

Related Coverage Memorial planned for K-9 officer Rooster

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita officials are honoring a city police dog named Rooster who was killed in the line of duty.

The city council voted unanimously Tuesday to rename a city dog park to “K-9 Rooster Park.”

Rooster was shot to death March 18 during a confrontation outside a south Wichita mobile home park. Police were responding to a call from a woman who said she was being threatened by 25-year-old Kevin Perry, who she said had a gun and may be suicidal.

Police fatally shot Perry to after the dog was killed.