Wife’s concerns sparked inquiry into former police sergeant

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Court records say an investigation into a former Kansas police sergeant who’s charged with sex crimes began when his wife reported concerns about him texting teenage girls.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the affidavit for Valley Center police Sgt. Thomas Delgado was released Monday. The 49-year-old is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, official misconduct and three counts of harassment by telecommunications device.

The affidavit says his wife contacted a sheriff’s lieutenant in November, the same month she filed for divorce. She reported that Delgado was “constantly” texting 14-to 17-year-old girls. She also said she “believes he gets their information from responding to 911 calls involving girls.”

Delgado resigned after his December arrest. He was previously a Sedgwick County sheriff’s patrol deputy.

