Wrongfully imprisoned Kansas City man freed

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSHB) – A judge freed a Wyandotte County man imprisoned for a 1999 Roeland Park Walmart robbery.

Richard Jones walked out of the Johnson County jail Thursday afternoon after his lawyers convinced a Johnson County judge Wednesday that his conviction was based on just one eyewitness.

“It’s unbelievable, I ain’t seen myself being here,” Jones said as he walked out of the detention center. “It’s been 17 years. Something I ain’t do, but I’m thankful. I’m blessed.”

It was an emotional moment Jones never thought he’d see: hugging family, friends and strangers who helped prove his innocence.

“I just know that I have friends for life,” he said. “They family to me, not friends, they family, I’m just grateful.”

“We work on cases all the time trying to get people out, and sometimes we’re successful, sometimes we’re not,” Jones’s attorney Alice Craig said. “This was actually a good day for us.”

Jones’ lawyers with the Midwest Innocence Project showed these mug shots to the judge claiming the other similar looking man should be charged with the crime.