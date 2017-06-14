54-hole APT team tournament begins at Firekeeper Golf Course

By Published: Updated:

MAYETTA (KSNT) – There will be some great players at Firekeeper Golf Course this week for the Prairie Band Topeka Team Championship. Several top golfers from around the country on the AP Pro Tour are in Mayetta for this unique 54-hole, three-day tournament.

Wednesday’s opening round was ‘Best Ball’. Thursday’s second round will be ‘Alternate Shot’. Friday’s final round will be ‘Best Ball’.

$20,000 is guaranteed to the first-place team. In total, the estimated purse is $100,000.

Former Washburn golfer Carson Roberts, and his teammate Brice Howard, are tied for 15th after the opening round after shooting a 66 (-6).

Topeka golfers Brian Walker and Chris Grause are tied for 30th at even par.

