Fort Riley celebrates the Army’s 242nd birthday

By Published:
Fort Riley celebrates the Army's 242 birthday.

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley’s First Infantry Division, “Big Red One,” celebrated 100 years of continued service as well as the Army’s 242 birthday.

Several gathered to celebrate these years of service with cake and words from leaders of the first infantry division.

The United Service Organization partnered with Fort Riley and the Manhattan airport to host an event for recognition of the soldiers service.

“It’s a historic year, and just to be able to be apart of this event and be partners as well is just a great feeling” Scott Payne, USO Center Director of Fort Riley, said.

The “Big Red One” at Fort Riley is the Army’s oldest continuously serving division.

